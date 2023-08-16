Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 38,738 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 10.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Southern by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.80. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SO

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.