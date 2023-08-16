Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 5,119 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $425.06. 31,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,034. The business’s fifty day moving average is $449.35 and its 200 day moving average is $453.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $421.73 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

