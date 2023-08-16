Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 68,918 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 68,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,399,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,626,000 after purchasing an additional 77,007 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in Citigroup by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,525,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,434,000 after acquiring an additional 493,800 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Citigroup by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 139,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,555,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,925,000 after acquiring an additional 117,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Shares of C traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,379,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,504,836. The firm has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

