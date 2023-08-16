Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,454 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,228.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PXD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.85. 301,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,792. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

