Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,422,440,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,100 shares of company stock valued at $30,399,981 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.60. 163,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,610,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

