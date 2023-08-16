Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $270.44. 108,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,116. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The company has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

