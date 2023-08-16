Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $952.82. The company had a trading volume of 22,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,610. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $937.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $894.21. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $680.00 and a 1 year high of $975.72. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,182 shares of company stock worth $21,721,196 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

