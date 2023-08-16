Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $2.23 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,093,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,291,000 after buying an additional 569,968 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 29,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 111,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $74.71. The company had a trading volume of 281,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Colgate-Palmolive

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.