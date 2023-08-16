Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 780,800 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 667,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,904.0 days.
Keppel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KPELF remained flat at $5.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. Keppel has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $5.79.
About Keppel
