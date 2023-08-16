Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 780,800 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 667,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,904.0 days.

Keppel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KPELF remained flat at $5.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. Keppel has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $5.79.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the energy and environment, urban development, connectivity, and asset management businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities; produces jacking systems; and operates food hubs.

