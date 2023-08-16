Kestrel Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 374,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000. Adeia comprises approximately 1.9% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.36% of Adeia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Adeia during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adeia during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adeia during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Adeia during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Adeia during the first quarter worth about $119,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adeia stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 176,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,583. Adeia Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.14%.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

