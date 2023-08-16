Keybank National Association OH Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,622 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.1 %

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $111.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $152.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

