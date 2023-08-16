Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 923,184 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 41,283 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $34,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

