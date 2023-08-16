Keybank National Association OH Has $25.19 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $25,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.16.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.4 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $431.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $328.62 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $416.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.87 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

