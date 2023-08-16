Keybank National Association OH Has $33.09 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,546 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,359 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $33,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.30.

COP stock opened at $115.49 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.63 and its 200-day moving average is $105.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

