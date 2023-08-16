Keybank National Association OH Sells 10,376 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,376 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Allstate were worth $31,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $30,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $190,865,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock opened at $105.07 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -34.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.