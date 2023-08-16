KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Down 15.7% in July

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of KIO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. 102,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,989. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $12.94.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
