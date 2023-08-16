KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Down 15.7% in July

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KIO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. 102,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,989. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $12.94.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 408,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

