KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Lessened by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in KLA were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,865 shares of company stock valued at $20,573,670 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.50.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $483.53 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $517.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $477.31 and a 200-day moving average of $423.08. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

