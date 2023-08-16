KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Bought by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,195 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KLX Energy Services were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLXE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 18.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $43,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,906.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $90,095 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLX Energy Services Price Performance

KLXE stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. 150,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,874. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $177.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. KLX Energy Services had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 4,466.05%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of KLX Energy Services from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Report on KLX Energy Services

About KLX Energy Services

(Free Report)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.