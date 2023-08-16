Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Up 18.7% in July

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,300 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Kraken Robotics Price Performance
Kraken Robotics stock remained flat at $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,446. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38. Kraken Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.51.
About Kraken Robotics
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kraken Robotics
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.