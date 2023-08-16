Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Up 18.7% in July

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,300 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

Kraken Robotics stock remained flat at $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,446. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38. Kraken Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.51.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

