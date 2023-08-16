Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) – B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $50.29 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $60.20. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $190.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.08 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,474,600. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

