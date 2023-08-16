L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Lifted by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LHX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,577. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.55 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.85.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

