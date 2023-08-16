Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Citigroup dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,598. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $216.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $166.93 and a twelve month high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

