Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Short Interest Update

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,883,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 233.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,301 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 23.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,325,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,329.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,062,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 987,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,751.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 943,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 892,898 shares in the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LADR. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

LADR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 44,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,595. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 89.10 and a current ratio of 89.10. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.14%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

