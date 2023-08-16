Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 943,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard Harvey Sinkfield III sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $25,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,676.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laureate Education

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 380.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Laureate Education by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Laureate Education by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education Stock Up 1.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.62. 1,358,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LAUR

About Laureate Education

(Get Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.