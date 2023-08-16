Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:LCW remained flat at $10.54 on Wednesday. 17,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,275. Learn CW Investment has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Learn CW Investment during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Learn CW Investment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 795,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,353 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Learn CW Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Learn CW Investment by 4,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Learn CW Investment by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 56,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 26,128 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Learn CW Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries.

