Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Director Acquires $19,159.00 in Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) Director Shaun Mcalmont acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $19,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,415 shares in the company, valued at $106,107.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lee Enterprises Trading Down 0.9 %

Lee Enterprises stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,447. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lee Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.