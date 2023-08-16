Leerink Partnrs Downgrades Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) to Market Perform

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Leerink Partnrs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLTO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Galecto in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Galecto in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Galecto in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Securities lowered Galecto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Galecto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Galecto Trading Down 71.2 %

NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. Galecto has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.19. Research analysts predict that Galecto will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Galecto

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 194,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $467,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 443,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,944 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 1,541.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 256,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Galecto by 77.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 84,741 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Galecto by 9.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Galecto by 9.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Galecto by 50.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

