Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 19,919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 43,470 shares.The stock last traded at $21.58 and had previously closed at $21.42.
Legacy Housing Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.85.
Insider Buying and Selling at Legacy Housing
In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $34,937.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,365,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,941,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 9,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $223,696.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,974,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,891,561.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,900 shares of company stock worth $6,330,566. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
