Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 19,919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 43,470 shares.The stock last traded at $21.58 and had previously closed at $21.42.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Legacy Housing

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $34,937.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,365,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,941,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $34,937.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,365,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,941,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 9,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $223,696.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,974,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,891,561.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,900 shares of company stock worth $6,330,566. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Legacy Housing by 22.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Legacy Housing by 41.7% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

