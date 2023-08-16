Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 229.4 days.

LGRVF stock remained flat at $100.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 146. Legrand has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $103.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average is $93.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Legrand had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Analysts expect that Legrand will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

