Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Update

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Lendlease Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LLESY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.47. 3,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,506. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. Lendlease Group has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $7.43.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

