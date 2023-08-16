Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Update

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Lendlease Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LLESY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.47. 3,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,506. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. Lendlease Group has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $7.43.
Lendlease Group Company Profile
