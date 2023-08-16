Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 829,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $92.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $120.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,550,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,592,000 after acquiring an additional 533,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 73.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,724,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,184 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,757,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,601,000 after buying an additional 464,072 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 43.7% in the second quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,270,000 after buying an additional 999,886 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.