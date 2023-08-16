Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Pivotal Research

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Pivotal Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.49. 1,975,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,452. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $23.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Liberty Global by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

