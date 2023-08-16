Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. Sells 4,551 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $128.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,795. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EOG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Ossiam lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.