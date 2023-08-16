L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Short Interest Up 5.3% in July

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,086,700 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 1,031,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 226.4 days.
L’Occitane International Price Performance
LCCTF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,720. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. L’Occitane International has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $4.44.
L’Occitane International Company Profile
