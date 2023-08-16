Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Raised by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.4% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $445.07. The company had a trading volume of 409,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $381.55 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $456.31 and its 200 day moving average is $465.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

