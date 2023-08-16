Locus Chain Price Tops $0.0247 on Top Exchanges (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $51.44 million and $6,463.14 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

