Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Trading Up 5.4%

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) was up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.42 and last traded at $33.42. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.

Logansport Financial Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter.

Logansport Financial Cuts Dividend

Logansport Financial Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Logansport Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.

