Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Trading Up 5.4%

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) was up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.42 and last traded at $33.42. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.
Logansport Financial Stock Up 5.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45.
Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter.
Logansport Financial Cuts Dividend
Logansport Financial Company Profile
Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Logansport Financial
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.