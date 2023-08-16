LPL Financial LLC Acquires 101,149 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,437,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.8% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.02% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $1,027,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $143.38. The stock had a trading volume of 654,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,367. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.36.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

