LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,006,673 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,153,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006,673 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 6.44% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $355,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 83,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,682. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

