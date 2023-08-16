LPL Financial LLC Acquires 4,970,882 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,970,882 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.15% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $1,153,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081,042 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,930 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 585.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,421,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,794 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,754 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $44.42. 660,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,559. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $47.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1356 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

