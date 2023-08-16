LPL Financial LLC Has $2.23 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,224,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.46% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $2,231,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after acquiring an additional 41,708 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,089,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after acquiring an additional 267,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $548,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $70.93. 3,038,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,153,265. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $76.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

