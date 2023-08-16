LPL Financial LLC Has $344.02 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 190,255 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Tesla worth $344,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $5.53 on Wednesday, reaching $227.43. 73,852,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,555,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.01 and its 200-day moving average is $212.67. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $313.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $721.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.