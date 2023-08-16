LPL Financial LLC Has $419.28 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,389,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.85% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $419,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $122.05. 180,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,068. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.53 and a 200 day moving average of $123.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

