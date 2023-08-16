LPL Financial LLC Purchases 161,657 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,422,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,657 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.92% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $474,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 80,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 144,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 60,335 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 573.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 88,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 75,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 307,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock remained flat at $50.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,874. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.18. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

