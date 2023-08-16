LPL Financial LLC Sells 861,824 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,853,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861,824 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.65% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $583,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,400,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,133. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $102.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.37.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

