Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Up 4.4%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 1,806,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 27,914,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 25,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 34,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.