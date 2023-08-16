Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $5.15 Million

Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Luxurious Pro Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Luxurious Pro Network Token has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Luxurious Pro Network Token has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $1,082.51 worth of Luxurious Pro Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Luxurious Pro Network Token Token Profile

Luxurious Pro Network Token was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Luxurious Pro Network Token is https://reddit.com/r/lpntokenproo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official Twitter account is @officiallpnt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official message board is blog.lpntoken.io. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official website is www.lpntoken.io.

Buying and Selling Luxurious Pro Network Token

According to CryptoCompare, “LPNT is being introduced to improve the experience of financial transactions. In simple words, a process for international transactions without any mediation is the objective of this financial revolution. LPNT is a decentralized multi-utility cryptocurrency based on ERC20 protocol of Ethereum Blockchain.TelegramWhitepaper”

