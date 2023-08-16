LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Increased by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up 2.5% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $12,017,920,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

LYB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.38. The stock had a trading volume of 191,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average of $92.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

