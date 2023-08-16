Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY) Shares Down 12.6%

Magazine Luiza S.A. (OTC:MGLUY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. 183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magazine Luiza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91.

Magazine Luiza SA engages in the retail sale of consumer goods. It operates through Retail, Financial Operations, Insurance Operations, and Other Services segments. The company also grants credit and provides extended warranties for its products. In addition, it is involved in the provision of consortium management services; and e-commerce of perfumes, cosmetics, sports, and fashion products, as well as product delivery management and software development services.

