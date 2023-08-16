Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,079,683 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 1,173,465 shares.The stock last traded at $56.30 and had previously closed at $56.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MGA. Bank of America upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Magna International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

Magna International Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 153,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 29.6% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 134,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 30,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,277,000 after purchasing an additional 51,286 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 648,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,621,000 after purchasing an additional 77,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 449.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

